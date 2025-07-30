A man’s body was found in a burning car. He was killed miles away, warrant says

Last week, exactly seven months after the killing, authorities said they arrested Overstreet in connection with the incident. He was found at an apartment on Flat Shoals Road in Union City, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. Marshals and South Fulton police assisted DeKalb deputies with the arrest, during which the 42-year-old was injured by a broken window, the sheriff’s office said.

“Overstreet was (then) transported without incident to the DeKalb County Jail,” spokesperson Cynthia Williams said in a statement.

He is facing several charges, including murder.

Overstreet is being held without bond, online records showed. On Tuesday, his attorney filed a motion to set bond. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AJC.

According to the warrant, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Overstreet is accused of shooting Culver between 5-5:30 a.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Boulder Springs Cove near Ellenwood, the site of two previous domestic incidents officials said involved Overstreet.

He shares a child with Culver’s girlfriend, who lives at the residence, authorities said. Before the fatal shooting, the woman told police that Overstreet asked her what Culver was doing at the home. She then heard a pop and saw Overstreet roll the body in a rug before carrying it to a car, the warrant stated.

On Nov. 26, less than a month earlier, Overstreet is accused of grabbing his child’s mother by the neck and pushing her during an argument at the same Boulder Springs Cove home, according to his warrants. In late October, he allegedly entered that home without permission while armed with a black rifle and threatened to beat a woman, identified again as his child’s mother, because she didn’t want to be with him, another warrant stated.

He faces charges of simple assault-family violence for the October incident and battery-family violence for the one in November, deputies said. The woman’s name was redacted in the warrants, and DeKalb police did not respond to questions from the AJC. The warrants stated the pair used to live together.

According to the DeKalb sheriff’s office, Overstreet also has outstanding warrants in Fulton County for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

A Fulton sheriff’s office spokesperson referred comment on those charges to East Point police, who did not respond to questions.