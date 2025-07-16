A 16-year-old boy was killed when he crashed while fleeing troopers late Friday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Around 10:17 p.m., a road check was being held on Georgia 36 in Covington, the GSP said. A gray Ford Fusion was stopped at the road check and the driver was instructed to pull into a nearby parking lot, an agency spokesperson said.

“The driver then accelerated from the road check, initiating a pursuit, traveling west on Georgia 36 before turning south onto Georgia 81,” the state patrol said.