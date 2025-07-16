A 16-year-old boy was killed when he crashed while fleeing troopers late Friday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Around 10:17 p.m., a road check was being held on Georgia 36 in Covington, the GSP said. A gray Ford Fusion was stopped at the road check and the driver was instructed to pull into a nearby parking lot, an agency spokesperson said.
“The driver then accelerated from the road check, initiating a pursuit, traveling west on Georgia 36 before turning south onto Georgia 81,” the state patrol said.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office pursued the Ford. But just south of Flat Shoals Road, the driver lost control of the car after attempting to pass another vehicle, the state patrol said.
The Ford left the roadway and struck a utility pole before stopping in the middle of Georgia 81, investigators said.
The driver, whose name was not released, died at the scene of the crash, according to the state patrol. A passenger, who also was not identified, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The incident remained under investigation Saturday.
