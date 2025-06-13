A manhunt is underway after a woman and a young girl were shot to death Friday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the 2500 block of Columbia Drive. At the scene, officers found the woman and child with gunshot wounds.

“Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” police said in a statement. “Both victims succumbed to their injuries on scene.”