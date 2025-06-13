BREAKING
Woman, child shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

Manhunt underway to find shooter.
A woman and a child were shot to death Friday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

By
Updated 0 minutes ago

A manhunt is underway after a woman and a young girl were shot to death Friday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex, according to police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the 2500 block of Columbia Drive. At the scene, officers found the woman and child with gunshot wounds.

“Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” police said in a statement. “Both victims succumbed to their injuries on scene.”

The names of the two killed were not released. The girl was less than 10 years old, according to police.

“We believe this to be a domestic-related incident,” police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a 12-year-old boy was shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

