Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

‘This is what Juneteenth is all about,’ Atlanta founder says of weekend celebration

The 2025 festival’s final day at Piedmont Park puts accent on family fun, heritage.
Juneteenth Atlanta fest founder and director Bob Johnson greets a child in a vendor food truck Sunday.

Credit: Justin Price

Credit: Justin Price

Juneteenth Atlanta fest founder and director Bob Johnson greets a child in a vendor food truck Sunday.
By
20 minutes ago

The second day of the Juneteenth Atlanta fest kicked off under mostly sunny skies after Saturday’s disruptive downpours drenched festival goers and left swaths of the Piedmont Park grounds a bit muddy.

People walking along park paths lined with vendors serving Oxtail, pink and yellow watermelon, waist beads and sunglasses were there for more than the food or souvenirs.

And the event’s founder and director, Bob Johnson, seemed to know just about every face in the crowd. As he walked past vendors, he coordinated to be at the festival, he stopped a family passing by.

“This is what Juneteenth is all about, right here. This family,” Johnson said.

He referred to Walter and Muneeraa West, who brought their five children.

For them, the event has become a family tradition, and one that helped them connect with their history and community over the years.

“For me, this is important, I bring my kids every year,” Walter said.

He said earlier in the day, he and Muneeraa had been thinking back to their first Juneteenth Atlanta fest. Their oldest daughter, who is 11, was 1 when they first attended Juneteenth Atlanta fest. As the West family has grown, so has the festival.

“We didn’t even know what Juneteenth was, as far as a holiday,” he said about their first festival. “After that point, we began to do our family history.”

Walter has since found records of his family going back to 1864, he said, the year before Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, officially announcing the end of slavery according to the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It was a pretty deep experience for me, just searching. A sense of identity for me is major,” Walter said. “I think it’s important to know oneself, understand oneself and growing from there.”

Nearby, Ashley McKenzie, the mother of a 20-year-old Jaylin McKenzie, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in Memphis in 2022, stationed herself in the center of the festival area of the park, where she arranged a “Garden of Remembrance” to commemorate lives lost to systems of injustice.

Photos arranged around an elevated garden bed where several park paths converge, included a story about each person who had died. McKenzie also decorated the garden with art, flowers and yellow crime scene evidence markers.

“I don’t want people to think that because these lives are gone, that we always have to mourn,” McKenzie said. “We can celebrate.”

Still, her display brought some visitors who knew the victims to tears.

“We had some parents here crying, we had some men here crying yesterday,” McKenzie said.

Music could be heard from the garden and everywhere else in the park, mostly coming from the two large stages constructed down the field in the grass. The festival had also set up $25 thousand worth bouncy houses for kids to play on for free.

Prior to the event, Juneteenth Atlanta hosted the 5k Freedom Run, which started and ended at Piedmont Park. Johnson said more than 300 people participated.

Johnson kept busy during the event checking in on vendors and patrons as the crowds rolled in. One of his check-ins offered him a short break midday, when he visited Sha the Barber, who had set up a chair for people to get free haircuts.

“I’m providing services to the community today and yesterday,” Sha said. “I was just giving out free haircuts just to give back in honor of Juneteenth and most definitely Father’s Day.”

As Johnson sat in the chair getting his head touched up, he remarked on the meaning behind the festival he orchestrated.

“We are fighting for freedom, right now, today. And our main focus is on bringing our community together across all of the divisions that we have, whether that be race, gender, economics. We’re all just people out here. Why can’t we all just work together?”

About the Author

Justin Price is a data reporter who works to uncover societal issues, disparities, and injustices. He joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2023 from Phoenix where he spent five years as a journalist on the investigative team at The Arizona Republic, shining light on prison labor, police misconduct and charter schools.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Bring your dad, granddad, uncle, brother or favorite dad proxy to pond-fish for free on Saturday in this Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area activity. (Courtesy of Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Juneteenth at Atlanta History Center, a Michael Jackson tribute concert in Kennesaw and Decatur Beach Party are among family-friendly options in metro Atlanta this weekend.

OPINION

Juneteenth celebration invites Americans to tell the truth about U.S. history

Juneteenth went from a little-known celebration of emancipation to a federal American holiday. Along the way, there has been both progress and pushback.

Sapelo Island gangway collapse was preventable, families allege in lawsuit

Attorneys representing the families of more than three dozen people killed or injured in what officials called a “catastrophic failure” filed the lawsuit.

The Latest

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes — which will eliminate other routes and decrease frequency overall — are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AJC File)

Credit: AJC File Photo

Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta’s loose zebra had a worse ending than Ed did in Tennessee - Clone

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta’s loose zebra had a worse ending than Ed did in Tennessee

Featured

Aerial photo shows demonstrators holding signs to oppose Trump’s immigration policies during “No Cake for False Kings” protest on the 17th Street NW Bridge, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates

The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves

In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS