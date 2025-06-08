A teenager is dead and six others were injured after gunfire erupted early Sunday in Troup County, authorities said.

LaGrange police were called at about 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Seminary Street for the shooting. When officers arrived, they found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange to be treated.