Teen dead, 6 injured after shooting in Troup County, police say

19-year-old dies at hospital following early-morning incident on Seminary Street.
Seven people were shot early Sunday, including a 19-year-old who died after being taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, police say. (AJC file)
A teenager is dead and six others were injured after gunfire erupted early Sunday in Troup County, authorities said.

LaGrange police were called at about 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Seminary Street for the shooting. When officers arrived, they found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange to be treated.

Police said 19-year-old Javeon Dukes died shortly after getting there.

“The current medical status of the remaining victims varies; some have been treated and released, while others continue to receive care,” police added.

Police said they were working to determine the identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact the department at 706-883-2684. Those looking to submit tips can do so anonymously via the Tip411 system by using the mobile app, accessing the online portal or texting **LAGRANGE** to 847411.

