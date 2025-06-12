Molina-Veya was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus at 6:42 p.m. He was 45.

Before Molina-Veya’s passing, there had been two confirmed deaths by suicide at Stewart since ICE began detaining immigrants there in 2006.

There have been 10 confirmed deaths in ICE custody nationwide this fiscal year, in addition to Molina-Veya’s.

“Immigrant communities in Georgia and nationwide are being traumatized every single day. The death of Jesus Molina-Veya, a community member, at the Stewart Detention Center shows the real impact of the suffering inflicted by the current administration,” Adelina Nicholls, executive director of the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR), said in a statement.

According to ICE, Molina-Veya entered the country without authorization on numerous occasions, starting in 1999. He was removed several times, with the most recent removal occurring in 2007.

During his time in the U.S., Molina-Veya faced numerous arrests and convictions, including for child molestation, a hit and run and possession of controlled substances, ICE said. His most recent arrest took place on Feb. 28 “for probation violation and other offenses,” the agency said.

Molina-Veya’s death is still being investigated by ICE.