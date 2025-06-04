Crime & Public Safety
Man shot to death in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood

The incident happened near the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in southwest Atlanta.
An Atlanta police cruiser responds to a scene where a man was fatally shot in the Pittsburgh neighborhood on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Channel 2 Action News)

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the city’s Pittsburgh neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the southwest Atlanta community just before 9:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 900 block of Dewey Street. The location is across the street from the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, which serves as a worship, arts, education, fitness and recreation facility, according to its website.

When police arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds, officials said. His name has not been released, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not disclosed what they believe led to the shooting.

No other details have been released by police.

