Man shot to death in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the city’s Pittsburgh neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the southwest Atlanta community just before 9:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 900 block of Dewey Street. The location is across the street from the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, which serves as a worship, arts, education, fitness and recreation facility, according to its website.

Explore Atlanta police and firefighters will train together for first time in decades

When police arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds, officials said. His name has not been released, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.