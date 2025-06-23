Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Frustration over Atlanta’s project backlog dominates council races

A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall.
Pedestrians cross Ponce De Leon Ave. at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Ave. and Monroe Dr. NE, Feb. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. This intersection is one of several slated for upgrades under the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure bond complete street projects. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Pedestrians cross Ponce De Leon Ave. at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Ave. and Monroe Dr. NE, Feb. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. This intersection is one of several slated for upgrades under the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure bond complete street projects. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s failure to get promised infrastructure projects off the ground is dominating conversation around the upcoming 2025 elections, where every City Council seat and the mayor’s office is up for grabs.

Candidates eyeing one of the open district seats, or challenging incumbents slammed the city’s poor execution of voter-approved projects during the first election forum last week.

A startling audit released earlier this year found that only about $47 million of the $660 million Moving Atlanta Forward bond package approved by voters in 2022 had been spent as of August 2024 — about 7% of planned project funds.

“Our tax dollars are going to projects that should have been done years ago,” said District 11 candidate Curt Collier.

Reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed deep frustrations across city neighborhoods while residents wait for things like updated sidewalks, crosswalks and park improvements — many projects that have been in the works for a decade or more.

At the candidate forum hosted by the Committee For a Better Atlanta last Tuesday, political hopefuls blasted the city’s lack of progress on a lengthy list of infrastructure projects.

“We not only have the challenges of projects undelivered, but we also have the transformative potential of our growth,” District 2 candidate Courtney Smith said.

Even incumbents who aren’t facing challengers agreed that the slow progress on infrastructure projects is holding the city back.

“The good news is that we’ve got funding committed to it through More Marta, through Renew Atlanta, Moving Atlanta Forward and through federal funds that have come in,” said District 6 Council member Alex Wan. “We just have to execute — and we have to do it in a way before the crush comes with the additional population and strain.”

Other issues likely to drive campaigns across the city are homelessness, skyrocketing housing prices and Atlanta’s transportation woes.

Vine City residents take substation fight to City Hall

Former State Rep. “Able” Mabel Thomas and other Vine City residents gather to rally against the new Georgia Power substation being built in the neighborhood on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

Members of historically Black communities that border Mercedes-Benz Stadium brought their fight against a Georgia Power substation to City Hall.

The utility company argues a second substation in the Vine City neighborhood is necessary to bolster the west side’s grid. But residents are deeply opposed to the plans arguing that there’s already another facility of its kind less than a half mile away.

The site between Foundry and Magnolia streets along Northside Drive is also directly next to a neighborhood of single-family homes and within two blocks of an elementary school.

“They did us wrong, but what we want now is remedy, and the remedy is pick another site,” said community advocate and former state Rep. “Able” Mable Thomas.

“Give us a chance to live and prosper as everyone else can — who wants to live in a neighborhood with two substations?” she said.

Early messaging from Georgia Power to community leaders defended the project by saying that it’s necessary to respond to help support energy needs about 2 miles away in the massive Gulch development. After uproar, the company said the substation is meant to boost the entire power grid in the area.

“This investment in the power grid in the Vine City and English Avenue area serves thousands of business and residential customers in the area,” said Misty Fernandez, Atlanta regional executive at Georgia Power.

Despite Georgia Power already breaking ground on the project, residents are still rallying against its construction — which the company says will pause during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Games and be finished early 2028.

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A rendering shows the proposed skybridge included in state plans to give Capitol Hill a $400 million makeover. (Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Building Authority

City Council signs over air rights for state Capitol skybridge

Atlanta City Council OK's state Capitol skybridge, backing down from earlier opposition.

Clayton County agency approves tax break for $1B data center

A Clayton County agency has granted what is likely to be tens of millions of dollars in property tax savings to a fast-growing data center developer.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

The Latest

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department evacuated several businesses, including a Trader Joe's grocery store, in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, June 23, 2025, due to a carbon dioxide leak. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Midtown Atlanta shopping center cleared to reopen after evacuation

12m ago

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout at off-campus student housing near Kennesaw State

1h ago

Metro Atlanta skydiver dies after trying to deploy emergency parachute

Featured

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

EXCLUSIVE

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.