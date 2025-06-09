Atlanta City Council members celebrated the passage of the tumultuous Fiscal Year 2026 budget last week after butting heads with the mayor’s office over spending, and working to prepare for a potential nationwide recession.
But the usual sigh of relief over an end to the busy season was bittersweet as longtime Council member and finance guru Howard Shook cast his last vote on budget legislation.
Shook announced last year that he would not run for reelection after serving on the body for more than 20 years. To his colleagues, he’s seen as a mentor and the steady hand that has guided the city through dozens of budgets.
Shook is self-described as the “worrier in chief,” who often challenges the administration’s finance strategies.
“If budgets are kids, I’m now an empty nester, which is gonna take some getting used to,” Shook said last week after the body passed next year’s record-high $975 million general fund budget. The city’s new fiscal year begins July 1.
Shook is a massive loss for an Atlanta City Council that has relied on his wealth of knowledge about the city’s budget and cautious leadership through challenges like the pandemic and navigating last year’s $33 million budget deficit.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens praised Shook’s leadership last week after the council passed the budget on the consent agenda — meaning there were no last-minute disagreements or amendments.
“You have led this finance committee over and over again to a place that we’re now at AAA credit rating, we have almost $200 million in reserves and we have a balanced budget yet again,” Dickens said. “The people of Atlanta thank you for your leadership as this was your last budget.”
Atlanta mayor’s chief of staff leaves City Hall
Credit: City of Atlanta
Credit: City of Atlanta
Dickens administration Chief of Staff Odie Donald is leaving City Hall and Atlanta to take on a new role as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Richmond, Virginia.
Donald was first appointed to the role in January 2022 and served as a senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on legislation and policy issues, as well as a liaison between private and public partnerships.
The mayor’s office highlighted Donald’s efforts to help launch Atlanta’s Department of Labor and Employment Services, the city’s Nightlife Division and Summer Youth Employment program as key accomplishments of his tenure.
He was also seen frequently speaking at Atlanta City Council meetings to advocate for Dickens’ agenda. Most recently, he was a key player in the mayor’s office efforts to overhaul the city inspector general position as the administration feuded with former chief watchdog Shannon Manigault.
“One of my greatest honors has been the opportunity to serve my hometown with integrity and impact,” Donald said in a statement. “In Atlanta, I’ve had an opportunity to work alongside dedicated public servants, community partners, and business leaders who all share my love for this City.”
It’s not the only cabinet change made last week in the Dickens administration.
Deputy Chief of Staff Theo Pace was promoted to Deputy Chief Operating Officer; Theresa Austin-Gibbons was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Employment Services; Calvin Blackburn was officially named Commissioner of Human Resources after serving in the interim; and Chandra Houston was appointed Chief Procurement Officer.
---
Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Atlanta City Council OKs budget, calls for more oversight into spending
Council members made only minor changes to Mayor Andre Dickens' budget despite early concerns about increased spending.
Dickens campaign says lack of high-profile competitor isn’t stifling fundraising
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has raised about $3.2 million for his bid to serve four more years in the mayor's office, despite having no high-profile challenger.
The new attack on Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott — his age
U.S. Rep. David Scott of Atlanta is facing a slew of ambitious primary challengers, who all say it's time for the veteran Democrat to make way for new blood.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive
As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.
GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85
One lane has reopened after the Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.
At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia
The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.