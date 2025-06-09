Shook is self-described as the “worrier in chief,” who often challenges the administration’s finance strategies.

“If budgets are kids, I’m now an empty nester, which is gonna take some getting used to,” Shook said last week after the body passed next year’s record-high $975 million general fund budget. The city’s new fiscal year begins July 1.

Shook is a massive loss for an Atlanta City Council that has relied on his wealth of knowledge about the city’s budget and cautious leadership through challenges like the pandemic and navigating last year’s $33 million budget deficit.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens praised Shook’s leadership last week after the council passed the budget on the consent agenda — meaning there were no last-minute disagreements or amendments.

“You have led this finance committee over and over again to a place that we’re now at AAA credit rating, we have almost $200 million in reserves and we have a balanced budget yet again,” Dickens said. “The people of Atlanta thank you for your leadership as this was your last budget.”

Atlanta mayor’s chief of staff leaves City Hall

Dickens administration Chief of Staff Odie Donald is leaving City Hall and Atlanta to take on a new role as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Richmond, Virginia.

Donald was first appointed to the role in January 2022 and served as a senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on legislation and policy issues, as well as a liaison between private and public partnerships.

The mayor’s office highlighted Donald’s efforts to help launch Atlanta’s Department of Labor and Employment Services, the city’s Nightlife Division and Summer Youth Employment program as key accomplishments of his tenure.

He was also seen frequently speaking at Atlanta City Council meetings to advocate for Dickens’ agenda. Most recently, he was a key player in the mayor’s office efforts to overhaul the city inspector general position as the administration feuded with former chief watchdog Shannon Manigault.

“One of my greatest honors has been the opportunity to serve my hometown with integrity and impact,” Donald said in a statement. “In Atlanta, I’ve had an opportunity to work alongside dedicated public servants, community partners, and business leaders who all share my love for this City.”

It’s not the only cabinet change made last week in the Dickens administration.

Deputy Chief of Staff Theo Pace was promoted to Deputy Chief Operating Officer; Theresa Austin-Gibbons was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Employment Services; Calvin Blackburn was officially named Commissioner of Human Resources after serving in the interim; and Chandra Houston was appointed Chief Procurement Officer.

