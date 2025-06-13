Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is suspending its flights to Israel through August in response to conflict in the region.
The move comes after Israel launched strikes across Iran, targeting Iran’s nuclear program and military sites, The Associated Press reported.
Delta relaunched its flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport in the spring.
All major U.S. airlines suspended their service to Israel in October 2023 following a surprise attack by Hamas that triggered a war between Israel and the Iranian proxy group centered in Gaza. Delta temporarily resumed New York-Tel Aviv flights last year but pulled back again, and then earlier this year announced it would resume the service.
It canceled flights again after the May 4 missile attack at Ben Gurion Airport before resuming the service. Then earlier this month, Delta announced it would add a second daily flight between New York and Tel Aviv starting Nov. 30 to meet winter demand.
But now, all of Delta’s flights to Israel are suspended through Aug. 31, and customers will get notifications through contact information in their reservations or the Delta app as cancellations are processed, according to the airline.
Other airlines have also canceled flights, or diverted them, after Israel’s strike on Iran.
Delta earlier issued a waiver allowing more flexibility for customers who already have flights booked to or from Israel to change their travel plans.
Delta said in a news release it “is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports.”
