AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Plan for victory

⏰ Start wave times: There are no set times for each start wave, but you can do some easy math. The first waves go off at 6:50 a.m., with approximately five minutes before each successive wave. There are 21 lettered waves from A to Y (no I, O, Q or V). Consult the start wave map here.

That being said, I’d plan to be in your wave by the time the race starts. Yes, you may have to wait, but it gets confusing once the waves start moving. (Plus, the boredom of waiting beats the stress of running late.)

📝 Expo info: This year’s pre-race expo will be in Lenox Square in Buckhead. It will NOT be at the Georgia World Congress Center this year.

Dates for the the AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix:

Wednesday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More expo info here.

🎆 Don’t forget the fireworks! Enjoy some festive fireworks July 3 at 9:15 p.m. in Buckhead. The show launches from the Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square. More info here.

⚾ Make a whole day of it: Peachtree participants can get a special discount for the Braves vs. Orioles game on July 4 at 7:15 p.m. at Truist Park. Wear your shirt, save some money, get some bragging rights and call it a holiday well spent.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: WHAT NOT TO EAT

Credit: Courtesy of Virginia Willis, Food styling credit Lori Horne

I envy people who can eat whatever before a race. Couldn’t be me. Lots of people already have their pre-race preferences down: A good amount of easily-digestible complex carbs and protein in a form that won’t stay on your stomach (whole grains, peanut butter, bananas, and “clean” foods are good options). However, there are some definite no-nos:

Tons of pasta: Pasta is a popular night-before-the-race options, and if it works, great. Just don’t overdo it or your stomach will hate you. If you do go the pasta route, make sure to get some meat or other protein in there.

Coffee: Coffee + nerves + running = a bad idea. Unless you like rushing for the Port-a-Potties halfway through the second mile.

Lots of dairy: Did you know dairy hinders the absorption of carbohydrates? Plus, see above re: digestive issues.

Soda: It’s good to avoid overly sugary things in general. On the plus side, you could let your burps propel you all the way across the finish line.

ASK AN EXPERT: BEST OF BOB

The Atlanta Track Club’s Bob Wells has been an amazing part of the Peachtree Road Race newsletter this year, and it’s hard to summarize all the wisdom he’s shared with us so far. But, we can try:

Remember the runners’ mantra: “We runners follow a tried and true principle — nothing new on race day."

If you haven’t already, use one of these last training runs to test out your fuel and drink plan: “You want to practice these things before race day so you’re confident your choices are going to work for you.”

Don’t push yourself too far before race day: “It’s far better to toe the start line a little undertrained versus overtrained and injured.”

YOUR PRE-RACE CHECKLISTS

Who doesn’t love a good list?

Things to know before the race:

☑️ Travel plan to the start line

☑️ Travel plan from the finish line

☑️ Meeting places if you’re in a group

☑️ Hydration and race fuel plan

☑️ Start corral placement (check here)

July 3rd checklist:

☑️ Drink lots of water

☑️ Eat a nourishing (but not too heavy) meal

☑️ Get a good night’s sleep

☑️ Set your gear out so you’re not fumbling with it at 4 a.m.

Race day checklist:

☑️ Clothing and gear (remember Bob Wells’ mantra: Nothing new on race day!)

☑️ Sunscreen and hat

☑️ Pre-race fuel

☑️ Race bib

☑️ Safety pins/fasteners

☑️ Fully charged phone

MAY I INTEREST YOU IN A HEARTWARMING ANECDOTE?

Call me Elizabeth Bishop, because I’m a master at the art of losing things. (And forgetting things, etc.)

A few years ago I was heading to a half marathon that started at the totally reasonable hour of 5 a.m. In order to get there, you had to hop on a bus at heaven knows when and sleep your way to the start corrals.

I caught one of the last buses outside my hotel along and sat down among half a dozen other racers. The moment we pulled away I realized: I had forgotten my race bib in my room. You know, that thing you absolutely, definitely have to have. I was numb. I must have made a small noise because a woman next to me asked what was wrong and I told her.

Folks, every single person on the bus voted to turn back so I could get my number and they wouldn’t allow me to say no. It gives me chills to this day, the kindness and understanding these random people showed for my mistake that was in no way their responsibility.

I definitely do not suggest forgetting your race bib, or your socks (did that once) or any other race day necessity. But it was an incredible reminder of how supportive and strong running communities can be. I hope everyone on that bus had the best race of their lives.

THERE’S PLENTY MORE PEACHTREE TO GO!

We’re not done yet! The newsletter will be back next Saturday, June 28 with more final race prep and tips. Plus, stick with us after the race. We’ll have newsletters for Saturday, July 5 and Saturday, July 12 to look back on all you’ve accomplished and keep the momentum going for your next goal.

