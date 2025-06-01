A man is behind bars, accused in a deadly shooting in Conyers on Friday, police said.
Tamorris Tyler, 33, was booked into the Rockdale County jail a day after the shooting. He faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show.
It was shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when Conyers police responded to a residential area in the 1200 block of Janice Lane, which is about a 10-minute drive from downtown Conyers. Dearrious Davenport was found lying in the road with a gunshot wound, officials said.
Several people surrounded Davenport while one person performed CPR, an incident report stated. Medical personnel took over the scene, but the 30-year-old from Conyers eventually died from his injuries, according to police.
Moments after an officer arrived at the scene, the suspect was seen driving away with his lights off, the report detailed.
Witnesses identified the suspect as Tyler, who was detained about six hours later following a search in areas near the crime scene, authorities said.
Davenport’s mother told an officer she had seen her son about 10 minutes before the incident.
Late Saturday, police investigated another shooting they said is tied to the one that left Davenport dead.
In a subdivision across the street from Janice Lane, officials confirmed they found several vehicles along Cooper Circle damaged by gunfire, including one with a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old inside.
Multiple people told Conyers police they were standing outside when an “unknown group of individuals” drove by and began to fire at their vehicles and homes after a “verbal altercation,” an incident report revealed.
A motive was not provided in either shooting, and officials did not say who was responsible for the second incident.
