DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in the deadly shooting of a homeowner near Lithonia.
The gunfire erupted at the victim’s residence in the 5400 block of Rock Springs Road on May 16, police said Tuesday. Surveillance video showed the man holding an assault rifle as he entered the home, located a short distance from Panola Road, authorities said.
Police said the man and another suspect were seen entering and exiting the home several times that night as they placed “property” into a silver SUV.
“They left the scene, and a few minutes later, the home’s resident went outside with a gunshot wound to his back,” police said. “He collapsed and died on scene.”
DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark said the department was unable to release the victim’s name at this time. On Tuesday, police shared photos of the suspect at a Walmart.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Anyone with more information is asked to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7850. An anonymous tip to the department can be made through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Man found shot to death in driveway of Lawrenceville home, police say
Investigators said they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.
Cars hit by gunfire after fight outside DeKalb McDonald’s, police say
Gunfire was first reported at the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Flat Shoals Road around 4:35 p.m., police said.
1 arrested in fatal shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta
A witness in an unrelated domestic violence incident told DeKalb County officers that the suspect “had killed someone in the city a few days ago.”
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.