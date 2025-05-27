DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in the deadly shooting of a homeowner near Lithonia.

The gunfire erupted at the victim’s residence in the 5400 block of Rock Springs Road on May 16, police said Tuesday. Surveillance video showed the man holding an assault rifle as he entered the home, located a short distance from Panola Road, authorities said.

Police said the man and another suspect were seen entering and exiting the home several times that night as they placed “property” into a silver SUV.