Man found shot to death in driveway of Lawrenceville home, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Wednesday in the driveway of a home in Lawrenceville, authorities said.

At about 12:45 a.m., police got a call about a person shot in the 100 block of Pine Valley Drive, a quiet street comprised of single-story homes, according to spokesperson Capt. Salvador Ortega. The residence is a short distance from Paper Mill Road and Rhodes Jordan Park.

At the scene, officers found an unconscious 38-year-old man lying in the driveway while suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. His name was not released as of Wednesday afternoon because his family had not been notified.