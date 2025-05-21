Man found shot to death in driveway of Lawrenceville home, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Wednesday in the driveway of a home in Lawrenceville, authorities said.
At about 12:45 a.m., police got a call about a person shot in the 100 block of Pine Valley Drive, a quiet street comprised of single-story homes, according to spokesperson Capt. Salvador Ortega. The residence is a short distance from Paper Mill Road and Rhodes Jordan Park.
At the scene, officers found an unconscious 38-year-old man lying in the driveway while suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. His name was not released as of Wednesday afternoon because his family had not been notified.
“Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Ortega said in a statement.
After the shooting, detectives and officers looked for witnesses and watched surveillance footage from the area. Investigators said they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.
No other details were provided about the shooter or what led to the gunfire. Ortega said detectives identified a person of interest, but the case “remains active and in its early stages.”
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lawrenceville police at DAppleby@LawrencevillePD.com or 770-670-5148. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
Man shot, killed outside Gwinnett home; 1 detained, police say
Officials say they believe incident was part of a domestic argument.
2 teens injured minutes apart in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings
The two shootings occurred just minutes apart but at locations about 25 miles apart.
Georgia man charged with murder in deaths of three women, 2-year-old girl
The charges stem from April 4 killings at a mobile home in Houston County.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend
At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.
This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt
Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.