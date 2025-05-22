This was at least the eighth terrorist plot attacking or targeting Jews, Zionists or other Jewish institutions in the U.S. since July 2024, Davidson confirmed.

In Georgia, the ADL documented 163 antisemitic acts last year, which was near the record high of 172 in 2023.

The two people killed Wednesday were identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American. They were set to be engaged and were shot leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, according to officials.

Explore Atlanta has long embraced its Jewish community amid rising antisemitism

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Davidson said the event — the American Jewish Committee’s annual Young Diplomats reception — was about providing aid and relief in Gaza.

The suspected shooter, Elias Rodriguez, 31, is accused of shouting “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza” after being arrested, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The Chicago man is facing charges of murder of federal officials and other crimes, authorities said.

“This does not free Palestine, and this does not help the Palestinian people, and it is an affront and an attack on the Jewish people directly. This is antisemitism, pure and simple,” Davidson said.

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the latter’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 people and saw the abduction of about 250 hostages, the AP reported. Since then, more than 53,000 people, including women and children, have been killed by Israel’s campaign in Gaza. Israel recently launched another major offensive amid heightened tensions.

In Atlanta, the Jewish community is always hyper-aware about security, Davidson said. Extensive measures, including armed guards, are typically seen at almost all synagogues and Jewish institutions.

But much of the focus from Jewish leaders Thursday was about supporting each other and those affected by the latest tragedy. Davidson said he visited his colleagues at the Atlanta Jewish Committee and reached out to friends at the Israeli Consulate who were “deeply connected to the two young people who were murdered (Wednesday) night.”

Davidson said Jewish people in Atlanta were also leaning on their resilience and resolve to keep fighting.

“The Jewish community is under a state of constant vigilance. As Jewish professionals, we have to kick that up several notches,” he said.

The consulate did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta said it works daily to ensure its community remains safe. Despite no current threats, the nonprofit organization said it was “a sad reminder that we can never back down.”

“We are deeply saddened and horrified by the news, and our hearts go out to the victims’ families and their entire community,” the statement added.

Following the attack, Dunwoody police said they were monitoring their two synagogues, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta and other known Jewish establishments for “any suspicious activity or concerns that may arise.” A police spokesperson said they were adding extra patrols as a precautionary measure but that there had been “no known threats against any of these locations.”

Davidson thanked the outpouring of support from elected officials and the larger community.

In a statement, ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said a climate of relentless antisemitism in the U.S. and across the world made him feel like Wednesday’s “tragedy was inevitable.”

“It’s time for all Americans to come together to say that antisemitism has no place in our country, and for all of our leaders to work together to root out this evil and hate,” Greenblatt said.