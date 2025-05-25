A recent MotorTrend article details GM and other automakers’ plans to stop allowing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the infotainment dashes of their newest models. Their objections center around the control and use of personal data by Apple and Android parent Google, MotorTrend said. The manufacturers say they can create user-friendly alternatives.

This is a shortsighted and potentially dangerous decision.

I have made no bones about my praises for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Approximately a decade old, these rivaling phone-projection apps for infotainment dashes in cars have revolutionized drivers’ abilities to use their mobile devices’ most common functions. Both in-dash apps are relatively easily controlled by voice, offer simple, streamlined touch screen prompts and eliminate most any excuse for drivers to actually touch their phones.

And while they are their own distraction, both CarPlay and Android Auto help drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Right or wrong, most drivers are married to their mobile devices. Big Tech has made so many functions of everyday life far easier to perform with a few smartphone swipes. And while almost all of those things have no business being done behind the wheel, some can be done quite easily and legally.

Hands-free calling is actually encouraged through the Apple and Android car apps, as users cannot access the keyboards on the infotainment dash screens when the vehicles are in motion. In CarPlay, even choosing songs or podcasts is limited to just a few options. This engineering increases the likelihood that drivers would return their attention more quickly to the road.

One reason that CarPlay and Android Auto came to be is because of a void in the dash. Automakers had controlled the content on the infotainment screens, but their GPS functions were lacking. The methods of calling people, texting hands-free and playing music were clunky.

Apple and Google saw a void and filled it. And they did so successfully because they specialize in optimizing the user experience. The iPhone was a smash hit at its debut because of how easy and streamlined the user interface was — and still is. Android phones followed suit. The tech giants applied that savvy to the automobile in a way far more practical and consumable than what carmakers had been doing.

But auto companies have been stepping up their technology, especially in the electric and autonomous fields. These revolutionary automotive revamps are so stark, that they almost beg for reimagined features of the entire car. Tesla (which is not compatible with CarPlay or Android Auto) has giant screens in its models. Rivian also employs its own phone-interface technology. They believe they can do what Apple and Android do inside of cars, but better.

And now GM is subscribing to that philosophy.

Car companies balk at how Apple and Google gather people’s data and profit off of it. GM, MotorTrend reported, wants to be able to gather that data to better optimize the passenger experience in these cars.

GM is allowing for Android Automotive to be a part of its dash on new cars. This will reportedly allow drivers to log in to their phones via the GM dashboard software and then have functionality with their apps off of that. This is a good alternative and hopefully GM and Apple will work out an agreement for something similar.

If the car companies dig in their heels and insist on locking out these popular and user-friendly apps, drivers could decide to scrap the whole infotainment dash all together and just navigate the apps they like on their smaller phone screens.

Apple is notorious for having high walls around its technology. It and Google both should consider more collaboration with car companies to allow some of the priorities for both entities to exist.

Both the tech and auto companies have road safety in the balance. If automakers fail at making user-friendly interfaces that easily incorporate people’s phones there will undoubtedly be more distracted driving. And if Apple and Google prioritize data collection over the safety innovations of their car-friendly apps, they too will have blood on their hands.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are far from perfect, but they positively changed the game for the driving-mobile device interface. Neither Big Tech nor Big Auto should upset this. The safety these apps encourage far outweighs their convenience — though that is pretty great, too.

Doug Turnbull has covered Atlanta traffic for over 20 years and written “Gridlock Guy” since 2017. Doug also co-hosts the “Five to Go Podcast,” a weekly deep dive on stories in motor sports. Contact him at fireballturnbull@gmail.com.