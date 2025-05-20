Signs of a shooting outside a DeKalb County restaurant were visible on several vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Gunfire was first reported at the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Flat Shoals Road around 4:35 p.m., DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark said. Officials said they are now looking into the possibility that a fight between several people sparked the shooting.

Various vehicles outside the fast-food restaurant, as well as the building itself, were damaged, Clark said. No injuries have been reported.