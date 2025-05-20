Signs of a shooting outside a DeKalb County restaurant were visible on several vehicles Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Gunfire was first reported at the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Flat Shoals Road around 4:35 p.m., DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark said. Officials said they are now looking into the possibility that a fight between several people sparked the shooting.
Various vehicles outside the fast-food restaurant, as well as the building itself, were damaged, Clark said. No injuries have been reported.
Though Clark said the shots appear to have been fired outside, officials are still investigating where all the gunfire originated.
No information on those involved or what led to the incident was provided.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
2 teens injured minutes apart in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings
The two shootings occurred just minutes apart but at locations about 25 miles apart.
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta
A person is dead and another at large after a shooting near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta, officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC
Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.
Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.
Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV
Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.