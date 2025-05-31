A burned body was found this morning near the top of Stone Mountain in DeKalb County, a park police official confirmed.
A hiker called 911 shortly before 8:20 a.m. after spotting the body under an overhang. Park police spokesperson John Bankhead told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if you’re looking down from the top of the mountain, the body was located to the right of the Summit Skyride in a secluded area under some trees.
“I hike the mountain a lot, I hike around the fence, but I didn’t know this area was there. We’re fortunate this guy spotted (the body) as soon as he did,” Bankhead said.
The victim was not publicly identified.
The GBI is at the park processing the scene. Bankhead said very little is known about the incident at this time.
The park remains open despite the investigation.
“It is a very strange scene,” Bankhead said.
