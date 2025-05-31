A burned body was found this morning near the top of Stone Mountain in DeKalb County, a park police official confirmed.

A hiker called 911 shortly before 8:20 a.m. after spotting the body under an overhang. Park police spokesperson John Bankhead told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if you’re looking down from the top of the mountain, the body was located to the right of the Summit Skyride in a secluded area under some trees.

“I hike the mountain a lot, I hike around the fence, but I didn’t know this area was there. We’re fortunate this guy spotted (the body) as soon as he did,” Bankhead said.