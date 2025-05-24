Business
Business

Atlanta Jazz Festival brings in big bucks for many vendors

But free admission doesn’t mean that no one is making money off the event.
For its 48-year existence, the Atlanta Jazz Festival has not charged admission. It is funded by corporate sponsorships, donations to the nonprofit and fees paid by its vendors, among other line items. (AJC 2021)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

For its 48-year existence, the Atlanta Jazz Festival has not charged admission. It is funded by corporate sponsorships, donations to the nonprofit and fees paid by its vendors, among other line items. (AJC 2021)
By
1 hour ago

Over the next three days, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is anticipated to draw in 200,000 people from the region.

Hoards of concertgoers, traffic congestion and parking difficulties can only be expected of one of the largest free public jazz and art festivals in the country.

But free admission doesn’t mean that no one is making money off the event. Small businesses are.

For the festival’s 20 food and 60 art vendors, this weekend is a major moneymaker, and a way for them to expose their brands to crowds they would otherwise not reach.

Explore18-piece band among headliners for Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park

Artist Dinett Hok, who is selling her work at the festival for the first time this year, had it put to her this way: it’s like Christmas, or Black Friday, for vendors.

“I asked one of the vendors that had been doing this for five years how it was,” Hok said, who makes fine art with real flowers. “He said: ‘Just to put it like this: If you are in the red as a business owner, this is going to put you in (the) green.’”

For its 48-year existence, the Atlanta Jazz Festival has not charged admission. It is funded by corporate sponsorships, donations to the nonprofit created to support the festival and fees paid by its vendors, among other line items.

Free admission has a number of perks, one being that there is more money in the pockets of attendees, who, in theory, might feel less guilty about spending tens, if not hundreds, of dollars on food, drinks and pieces from the art exhibition.

Food vendors, an artisan market and free live jazz music attract roughly 200,000 people to Piedmont Park during the Atlanta Jazz Festival over Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of John Stephens)

Credit: John Stephens

icon to expand image

Credit: John Stephens

This year, the cost for a vendor booth with access to a 20-amp power hook for lighting is $1,150 for three days with a $15 application fee. A larger booth is $2,250. The vendor must bring their own tent, tables, chairs and, naturally, their own merchandise.

Though the fee is more expensive than smaller, more local shows, it is significantly less than others Hok has had to pay. For bigger shows like the New York Art Expo and Spectrum Miami during Art Basel, Hok has paid anywhere between $6,000 and $10,000.

For the number of people expected to attend, Hok thought the $1,150 fee was justified. She made her first sale five minutes before the exhibition even opened, the first in an undetermined goal for the weekend.

Explore15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this holiday weekend

“I’m the type of person that I don’t want to put any number in my head,” Hok said. “But it was a good start making a sale as soon as I opened.”

For food vendors, the base fees start at $1,100 for a pushcart or single-item vendor like lemonade or ice cream. The smallest booth space will cost $1,800, which is the same cost as a food truck or trailer. The base fee for the largest option is $4,000.

That is, of course, if the restaurant doesn’t make a little more than a fifth of those fees in total sales. If 22% of the food vendor’s sales is more than that base fee, they must pay that sales percentage to the event company helping to book vendors for the festival, Premier Events. This money then goes back to the cost of producing the festival.

Williamson Bros. BBQ is one of a number of food vendors with spots at the festival. This is one of their largest events of the year and they’ve prepared accordingly, said Sawyer Williamson, a partner with the restaurant.

It’s a multiday affair. Administrative work began Tuesday, which entailed ordering the food. Raw meat was delivered Thursday. On Friday, it was trimmed, rubbed and wet seasoned. Very early this morning, it was smoked for service for later this afternoon, Williamson said.

For today, the restaurant prepared about 300 slabs of ribs. Depending on how many the restaurant sells, they’ll adjust for Sunday and Monday. The goal is to sell 1,000 slabs, which was the most amount they’ve sold at the festival in years past.

Williamson said they are well-equipped to handle crowds of this size. Large event catering is a big part of the company. They fed more than 1,000 people more than 30 times last year.

“Our competitive advantage in the market is the larger head counts for lesser budgets,” Williamson said. “You need a bunch of people fed? We’ll do it,” he said. “And we’ll do it at a great rate.”

ExploreGeorgia’s Mount Rushmore of music

More information about the Atlanta Jazz Festival

Fifteen artists are scheduled to perform for this year’s 48th annual festival. Headliners for today included English songwriter Marsha Ambrosius; Grammy Award-winning composer Derrick Hodge; Atlanta’s own Khari Cabral & Jiva; Oakland, California-based vocalist and composer Aneesa Strings; and Japanese trumpeter Takuya Kuroda playing slots throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday, saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, New York City vocalist Andromeda Turre and Russell Gunn & Blackhawk will headline. The following day: singer Dianne Reeves and The Joe Gransden Big Band will headline.

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Festivalgoers gather on the lawn of Piedmont Park for Atlanta Jazz Festival, which has been an annual festival for almost half a century. Fifteen artists are slotted to perform for this year’s 48th annual festival. (Courtesy of Terence Rushin)

Credit: Terence Rushin

18-piece band among headliners for Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park

Fifteen artists — compiled of a wide range of old and new, classic and modern — are slotted to perform for this year’s 48th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Big risks promise big rewards at Atlanta Fringe Festival

Just as performers take big risks, the Atlanta Fringe Festival is taking its biggest ever when it expands this year from five days and seven venues to 11 days and 10 venues.

Wet your beak and enjoy the wildlife on Saturday at Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo, a fixture in Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend, provides samples of beer and wine, live music and, of course, views of amazing animals.

The Latest

SUVs sit on display at a Ford dealership April 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Credit: AP

How to shop for a car and save in a time of trade disruption

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

A new group steps in to develop $17B ‘Project Sail’ data center near Atlanta

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.