Arrest made in fatal shooting sparked by basketball dispute in NE Atlanta

66-year-old died six months ago from complications related to incident.
26 minutes ago

A man was arrested Monday, six months after a victim died and 10 months after the actual shooting during a neighborhood dispute in northeast Atlanta, police announced Tuesday.

Derrick Dalton, 45, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, online records show. He is accused in the death of 66-year-old Anderson Banks.

On July 14, 2024, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hardee Street in the Edgewood neighborhood and found Banks suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The incident stemmed from an escalating dispute over a basketball that repeatedly landed on Banks’ property and struck his barbecue grill, according to investigators.

ExploreEdgewood man shot during argument over basketball hitting his grill, police say

Banks was taken to the hospital and initially survived. But Nov. 8, police said he was admitted to a hospital again and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation done at the time revealed the victim “died as a result of complications from sustaining an apparent gunshot wound,” Atlanta police said.

