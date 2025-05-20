Arrest made in fatal shooting sparked by basketball dispute in NE Atlanta

A man was arrested Monday, six months after a victim died and 10 months after the actual shooting during a neighborhood dispute in northeast Atlanta, police announced Tuesday.

Derrick Dalton, 45, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, online records show. He is accused in the death of 66-year-old Anderson Banks.

On July 14, 2024, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hardee Street in the Edgewood neighborhood and found Banks suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.