3 accused of killing man in ambush at Gwinnett intersection

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said the victim was shot 14 times and was heard pleading for his life by a witness who was on the phone with the suspects, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“Steve, stop, stop. Stop shooting me, Steve,” Gwinnett police Detective Rodrigo Araya testified. Stephens was referring to Estime, who detectives said was described by witnesses as the victim’s best friend, according to Channel 2.

Investigators described a falling out between the two over allegedly stolen money, the news station reported.

The men are accused of “driving out to the victim’s location and ambushing him while the victim waited for a ride and shooting him multiple times.”

According to Araya, the men then celebrated at a house in DeKalb County, Channel 2 reported. Araya described the celebration as the men “partying, drinking, saying ‘We got that boy.’”

In addition to the murder charges, all three suspects face an aggravated assault charge and illegal possession of firearms. Estime is also charged with theft by taking. They are being held in the Gwinnett jail without bond.