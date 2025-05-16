16-year-old killed, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday night shooting involving two groups in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Officers were called to an area near Campbellton Road and Oakland Drive, near Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City, around 8:10 p.m.
Police said they found one teenager unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another 16-year-old, who was shot in the buttocks, was alert and taken to a hospital, officials said.
Andrew Smith, commander of Atlanta’s homicide unit, said during a news conference that the incident began as an altercation between two groups of juveniles. He said both teens who were shot lived on the street where the incident occurred.
“One was shot. The one that was shot then produced a handgun, returning fire, striking and killing the decedent,” Smith said.
Police said they are not sure what the altercation was about.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
2 juveniles charged with murder in 17-year-old’s death in Gwinnett
Andrew Gatlin, of Lilburn, was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he was pronounced dead.
Man fatally shot in northwest Atlanta park after approaching car, police say
The killing happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the pool area at Mozley Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
1 arrested in fatal shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta
A witness in an unrelated domestic violence incident told DeKalb County officers that the suspect “had killed someone in the city a few days ago.”
Featured
Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.
Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere
Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.
Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.