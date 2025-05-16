16-year-old killed, another injured in SW Atlanta shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday night shooting involving two groups in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Officers were called to an area near Campbellton Road and Oakland Drive, near Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City, around 8:10 p.m.

Police said they found one teenager unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.