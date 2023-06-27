BreakingNews
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law
X

These fast food restaurants need cleaning, inspectors say

Local News
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Church’s Chicken on Bankhead Highway failed a second health inspection in June, with repeat violations of uncleanliness.

And a Burger King in Newton County also failed a recent health inspection for poor maintenance.

At Church’s, the inspector said the facility is “unkept and filthy” and recommended that it be closed and cleaned before reopening for service.

Heavy grease accumulation was on every kitchen surface, including countertops and fryers.

Church’s Chicken, 860 Bankhead Highway, Atlanta, scored 59/U, slightly up from the 57/U earned earlier this month.

The Burger King had a third repeat violation of debris accumulation and broken equipment. The top cover of the ice bin was held in place by tape.

During the inspection, an employee picked up food from the floor and handled packaged food without removing gloves and washing hands. Containers of lettuce and tomatoes were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.

Burger King, 53 Broad St., Porterdale, scored 43/U and will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

A southwest Georgia jobs deal inflames fight over EV credits4h ago

Credit: TNS

Raffensperger will talk to feds in Trump probe
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Feds to drop wire fraud charges against Mitzi Bickers, seek resentencing
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash killed 2 on Ga. 400 North in Roswell
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash killed 2 on Ga. 400 North in Roswell
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Drag by candlelight: Church’s Pride celebration overcomes power outage
4h ago
The Latest
Fayette County restaurant inspection scores
36m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
36m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
36m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top