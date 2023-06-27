These fast food restaurants need cleaning, inspectors say

Church’s Chicken on Bankhead Highway failed a second health inspection in June, with repeat violations of uncleanliness.

And a Burger King in Newton County also failed a recent health inspection for poor maintenance.

At Church’s, the inspector said the facility is “unkept and filthy” and recommended that it be closed and cleaned before reopening for service.

Heavy grease accumulation was on every kitchen surface, including countertops and fryers.

Church’s Chicken, 860 Bankhead Highway, Atlanta, scored 59/U, slightly up from the 57/U earned earlier this month.

The Burger King had a third repeat violation of debris accumulation and broken equipment. The top cover of the ice bin was held in place by tape.

During the inspection, an employee picked up food from the floor and handled packaged food without removing gloves and washing hands. Containers of lettuce and tomatoes were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.

Burger King, 53 Broad St., Porterdale, scored 43/U and will be re-inspected.