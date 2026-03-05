Business How Atlanta is helping businesses staff up before World Cup At the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo, more than 100 employers were looking to hire for the soccer event and beyond. Job seekers line up to talk to employees at the Coca-Cola booth during the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The crowd formed before the doors had even opened. Then at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, scores of job seekers entered a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center, eager to find their next role as the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo officially started.

RELATED Alpharetta nonprofit helps America’s heroes find work More than 100 employers, ranging from MARTA to State Farm Arena to the new Hotel Phoenix downtown, met with candidates at booths with signs proclaiming “We are hiring.” One booth with a line snaking down the ballroom offered free headshots. Others offered advice, interviews, and in some cases, jobs, to the more than 1,800 people who registered for the expo Thursday. Tiffani Davis, Atlanta Hawks vice president of people and culture (right) and talent manager Jonese Washington (second from right) talks with a job seeker at the Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena booth on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) In the first hour and a half, the GWCC extended at least five job offers, Harriet Thomas, director of talent development and communication for the center, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Today was really helping people to kind of walk away not just with a hope, but with an offer in hand,” Thomas said.

The GWCC is hiring for more than 50 part-time positions and about 15 full-time roles in a variety of departments, from 911 operators to facilities management. The organization is looking to staff up before hosting the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park this summer. But the World Cup was not Thomas' only focus. The GWCC is one of the busiest convention centers in the nation. "It was FIFA and beyond," she said. "Because our building will still be here after World Cup, right? And that's important to us. So we want to make sure that the people in our community, around our community, are able to come to work even past World Cup." Thomas said the GWCC is trying to have people in place by the end of March.

Job seekers talk with Michelle Jacobs (left), the Georgia World Congress Center's guest services manager, during the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) RELATED U.S. border patrol sparks protest at Georgia college career fairs In fall 2024, the mayor’s office launched Showcase Atlanta to increase involvement of local businesses and citizens in the large events that come to the city, so they “happen with Atlanta and not to Atlanta,” Mayor Andre Dickens said at Thursday’s expo. The first of these big events is the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is about 100 days away. Dickens said the city is expecting anywhere from $500 million to almost $1 billion in economic impact from the event. But the expo is also happening at a time of increased layoffs across the country and heightened economic uncertainty. “We know that this Workforce Expo couldn’t have come at a better time,” Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Of course, we have this major event that’s about to happen in 100 days, and so that will produce some jobs. … But then, this is also about going forward. What happens after the games? We want people to have great career opportunities.”

Some of the job seekers at the expo said they were looking for a new full-time role. Others wanted a part-time job to increase their income. Still others were hoping to evolve their career through the connections they made with employers. For Edwin Hammond, the expo was a chance for him to meet people in person that he had been trying to network with on LinkedIn. The 25-year-old bartender has been looking for the past year to move into a new role in hospitality. “I really just wanted to reach out more, shake their hand,” Hammond said about his goals for the expo. And it might pay off. He said Hotel Phoenix had invited him to a hiring event at the hotel Monday. Atlanta's Edwin Hammond (right) gives his resume to Hotel Phoenix human resources employee Tiffany Newsome (left) during the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) RELATED ‘Bienvenidos a Atlanta!’: Business leaders ready to woo World Cup travelers Hammond wasn’t the only person who’s been applying for awhile. Kristin Johnson, 54, has been looking since October, submitting application after application and not getting anywhere.