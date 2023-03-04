Students get career insights

After posing the question of how to connect students to future employers, Chattahoochee Tech’s Shane Evans came up with an answer: serve them both lunch.
As the school’s dean of economic development, Evans has the task of helping employers find skilled workers. One way to do so is by getting the word out about Chattahoochee’s programs. Last year, the school launched a lunch-and-learn program that brought Bartow County students to the North Metro campus in Acworth. For the first time, this year’s event in early February welcomed Cherokee County kids.
The program is designed to give both students and prospective employers the chance to get to know each other and explore career possibilities.
“Our main focus is getting students in contact with employers and building relationships with companies that are hiring,” said Evans. “And right now, high school students are the largest population of the available workforce.”
During past tours hosted for chambers of commerce, Evans learned about industry needs.
“Especially in the manufacturing sector, that need is employees,” said Evans. “So to engage students, we came up with the lunch-and-learn to bring them to the table with the industries and the community, and they can spend some time talking, touring our labs and building relationships before they graduate.”
At the recent session, 136 Cherokee students, 23 faculty and staff, and about 30 representatives from Cherokee industries toured the school’s year-old Center for Advanced Manufacturing that houses programs for precision machining and manufacturing, industrial maintenance and electrical technology.
The group learned about the commercial truck driving program, interacted during a panel discussion and had lunch. For almost four hours, students were encouraged to meet with company reps. A highlight was hearing from Chattahoochee alumni who recounted their experiences in the school and workforce.
Many students brought resumes, Evans said, but the focus wasn’t just on manufacturing.
“There was much more to it, including health care, IT, computer information systems, logistics supply change, engineering, financing, accounting and marketing,” said Evans. “Students were very engaged and asked a lot of good questions. They were intrigued seeing all the equipment, listening to the instructors and learning about the educational opportunities we offer. It also stimulated a lot of conversation around companies hiring our current students as well.”
Evans is now working on similar programs for students from Bartow and Pickens counties. In addition, a general open house is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Acworth campus, where visitors can learn about all the Chattahoochee programs. Details are online at chattahoocheetech.edu.
