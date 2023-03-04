Students get career insights

“Especially in the manufacturing sector, that need is employees,” said Evans. “So to engage students, we came up with the lunch-and-learn to bring them to the table with the industries and the community, and they can spend some time talking, touring our labs and building relationships before they graduate.”

At the recent session, 136 Cherokee students, 23 faculty and staff, and about 30 representatives from Cherokee industries toured the school’s year-old Center for Advanced Manufacturing that houses programs for precision machining and manufacturing, industrial maintenance and electrical technology.

The group learned about the commercial truck driving program, interacted during a panel discussion and had lunch. For almost four hours, students were encouraged to meet with company reps. A highlight was hearing from Chattahoochee alumni who recounted their experiences in the school and workforce.

Many students brought resumes, Evans said, but the focus wasn’t just on manufacturing.

“There was much more to it, including health care, IT, computer information systems, logistics supply change, engineering, financing, accounting and marketing,” said Evans. “Students were very engaged and asked a lot of good questions. They were intrigued seeing all the equipment, listening to the instructors and learning about the educational opportunities we offer. It also stimulated a lot of conversation around companies hiring our current students as well.”

Evans is now working on similar programs for students from Bartow and Pickens counties. In addition, a general open house is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Acworth campus, where visitors can learn about all the Chattahoochee programs. Details are online at chattahoocheetech.edu.

