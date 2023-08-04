Schenck School welcomes new leader

Kara Loftin, the new head of The Schenck School in Sandy Springs, began singing professionally at age 9 and saw her future in the operatic world. She earned a bachelor’s in vocal performance and was preparing for a master’s when in 1998 she was hired as music director at an international college prep boarding school in Utah.

“Once I started teaching, I loved every moment of it,” said Loftin.

The experience changed her educational track and brought another surprising twist.

“I found the students who struggled were the ones I really gravitated toward,” said Loftin. “I began to work with senior boys and realized they had a hard time getting started, focusing and being organized. That’s what brought me into the world of learning differences.”

Loftin lobbied for and created a school within the school to help other struggling students. What began with five pupils grew to 120 in five years.

“That was the gateway to learning differences and dyslexia,” she said. “I wanted to run a whole school like that, so in 2020 I went to be head of such a school in New Jersey that focused on language-based learning disabilities.”

Loftin had no plans to leave New Jersey, but when 250-student Schenck announced its search for a new head of school, she jumped at the chance.

“This is a school I’ve heard about for years, and it was 100% my dream school,” she said. “The opportunity to lead here is rare.”

Opened in 1959, Schenck has built an enviable reputation as a leader among schools that focuses on students with dyslexia. That work extends beyond the classroom through ReadSource, a nonprofit arm that promotes reading and teacher training in reading; S.H.I.N.E., a volunteer-led program for 5- to 15-year-olds; and The Adult Dyslexic Program for those with difficulty in reading, writing and spelling.

“The mission of the school is to give back in meaningful and real ways to be good citizens,” she said. “Through ReadSource, we partner with schools in Atlanta to provide full-time coaches trained in reading remediation. This school is rich with expertise, and we’re poised to continue the work that we’ve been doing that has such an impact, especially in this community. I envision the future as helping more children, not necessarily through our enrollment but by reaching out and making an impact in the community. It’s amazing work, and I’m happy we’re a part of that.”

Loftin also sees a brighter future for struggling students as awareness around the issues that impact learning is brought to light.

“There is so much movement now even in terms of legislation and providing for these students,” she said. “People are talking about dyslexia like never before, and there’s a larger awareness around the need for appropriate teaching practices and interventions to help students become skilled readers. It’s an incredible time to be in this field.”

