Sandy Springs selects company for City Springs Master Plan

The city had previously approved Goody Clancy and Associates for the job based largely on the project manager and team. The city learned in October of a change in individuals who would be responsible for the project leading them to reevaluate their decision and return to the proposals submitted earlier this year.

Several factors were important to the evaluation committee when making the recommendation to switch to Pond and Company including the company’s explanation of the public participation strategy to include bilingual outreach and attention to hard-to-reach populations. Pond and the sub-consulting teams presented creative and innovative ideas for the project, especially related to sustainability and branding.