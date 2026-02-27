Business FCC approves landmark merger between Cox Communications and Charter The deal, if completed, will create the largest cable TV and broadband provider in the U.S. Cox Communications and Charter Communications announced plans to merge last year. (Photo: Courtesy of Cox Communications)

The Federal Communications Commission has signed off on a landmark merger between Cox Communications and Charter Communications, paving the way to create the largest cable TV and broadband provider in the U.S. Cox Communications, based in Sandy Springs, is the third-largest cable operator in the nation. Charter, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the second-largest.

The combined company will take the Cox name and will use the name Spectrum for the consumer market, according to a Friday news release from the FCC. It will be publicly traded and based in Connecticut, but it will retain significant operations at the Cox Enterprises campus in Sandy Springs, just outside of Atlanta. Representatives for both Cox Communications and Charter Communications declined to comment. Cox Communications is owned by Cox Enterprises, which also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. When announcing the deal last year, the two companies said their total customer base would total about 38 million subscribers, overtaking Comcast, the current market leader. Cox and Charter also said the company will have more than 100,000 employees. The deal, valued at $34.5 billion, allows the companies to better compete in an evolving marketplace that has seen consumers access television, other forms of video entertainment and the internet in different ways, increasingly wirelessly and on the go. The same pressures are also impacting businesses across the broader telecommunications, media and entertainment industries.

As part of the deal, Charter will bring all of the job functions handled offshore by Cox into the United States within 18 months, according to the news release. Charter will also extend its minimum starting wage of $20 an hour to Cox workers and invest billions of dollars to upgrade its network and improve rural infrastructure.