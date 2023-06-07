X

Sandy Springs awards new contract for city park landscaping

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Following the review of five proposals, the Sandy Springs City Council approved a $368,796 parks landscape maintenance contract with the lowest bidder, Ruppert Landscape, to provide year-round maintenance of the city’s parks, open spaces and flood plain lots.

The city currently has a contract with Ruppert Landscape to provide landscaping services for six city facilities. Over the course of the last several years, the scope of this contract has increased to include several new parks, greenspaces, flood plain lots and other city properties.

This agreement will include mowing of grassed areas and fields, edging and trimming of grassed areas and flower beds, seasonal color of park planters, fertilization and weed control of grassed areas and beds, fall/winter leaf removal and other maintenance items specific to each individual park.

