Milton selects Mayor Pro Tem

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently selected Councilmember Paul Moore to serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Moore served in the same capacity during 2022.

The Mayor Pro Tem serves a one-year term and acts in the mayor’s absence at meetings or events when the mayor is unable to attend.

“Every time I called him to step in, he’s done a great job,” Mayor Peyton Jamison said of Moore. “And I think he’ll do another great job this year.”

Moore is a long-time resident of Milton and former member of the Planning Commission. He has served on the city council since his election Nov. 2019. According to the city’s website, Moore has been a strong advocate within the city and Fulton County for a “thoughtful, conservative plan for development and community growth.”

