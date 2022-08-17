Johns Creek cleanup “Creek Crawl” planned

The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve will be the starting and ending point to help clean up the city’s namesake, Johns Creek. Creek Crawl 2022 takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 9770 Autrey Mill Rd.
The initiative encourages homeowners and their neighbors along the creek to venture into their backyards to help with the project. Debris and litter collected may be brought to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve on the day of the event for proper disposal.
The North American Native Fish Association will also be an on-site with a demonstration and information session.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants must be 12 or over and anyone ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult chaperone. Children under 18 are not permitted to be dropped off; an adult must be present. This is a fun opportunity for service hours.
Information and to register: https://autreymill.org/johns-creek-clean/.
Questions: info@autreymill.org.
