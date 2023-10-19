CVS Health continues commitment to period equity

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
3 minutes ago

Johns Creek CVS Health locations, along with CVS online and all stores, plan to continue the organization’s commitment to donate up to one million period products through a “Buy One, Donate Two” program as part of its ongoing pledge to address period poverty.

Throughout October, for every CVS Health brand period product purchased, CVS Health will donate two to communities in need through a partnership with Feeding America.

This follows one year after CVS Health introduced its HERe, Healthier Happens Together platform and pledged to protect period equity with several actions including reducing store brand product pricing by 25% or more, paying the menstrual tax for customers in certain states, helping to eliminate the tax on menstrual products at large and increasing access to menstrual care by offering new services at MinuteClinic and virtual care.

Johns Creek locations include 9920 Jones Bridge Road, 10710 State Bridge Road, 11625 Jones Bridge Road and inside local Target stores. Additional details: www.tinyurl.com/CVSperiodEquity.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
