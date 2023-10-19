Brand expert to speak at Leadership Perimeter event

BreakingNews
Author and motivational speaker Chris Tuff is the featured guest for Leadership Perimeter’s Live Learn Lead dinner event on Nov. 2 at Sandy Springs City Hall.

Tuff is a digital marketing and branding expert whose latest book, “Save Your Asks,” includes interviews with corporate leaders and entrepreneurs on success, the art of authenticity and connecting with clients and consumers.

Tuff is an expert in social media marketing, a Sandy Springs statement said, and has been a guest speaker at such companies as Nike and Home Depot.

“As our region’s premiere community-leadership organization, we strive to deliver practical takeaways and deepened connections with other community members during this event,” said Rosalyn Putnam, Leadership Perimeter’s Executive Director.

The Live Learn Lead event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Terrace Room at City Hall. Tickets range from $75-$95. Visit www.leadershipperimeter.org for more information.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

