Alpharetta receives justice assistance grant

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Alpharetta has been awarded a 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety plans to use the $10,135 grant funding to improve communication and readiness information between its more than 250 employees spread across multiple locations.

The department plans to purchase an internal presentation software platform that will allow them to prepare and present status updates and internal metrics for use in real time. To facilitate implementation of the software, the department will need to purchase multimedia monitors, mounting and connecting accessories for each of nine locations.

