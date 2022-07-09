ajc logo
X

Nonprofit helps kids see

Optometrist Dr. Rosalyn Coleman takes David Nduka, 11, through the eye chart test at a recent Vision to Learn screening event.

Combined ShapeCaption
Optometrist Dr. Rosalyn Coleman takes David Nduka, 11, through the eye chart test at a recent Vision to Learn screening event.

Local
By H. M. Cauley, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

What began in 2013 with one mobile clinic in Los Angeles has become a national movement to help children see better.

Vision to Learn’s mission, to put eyeglasses on any child who needs them, has spread across 15 states, including Georgia five years ago. From the Peachtree Corners office, the nonprofit connects with communities through mobile clinics that offer screenings, testings and fittings. This year, three clinics roamed the state, stopping at schools and community centers to connect with the kids who needed help seeing.

During the summer, one of the strongest connections has been with local libraries, said Ayanna Browne-Magee, the regional director.

“We’ve partnered with libraries in Cobb and Gwinnett since our first summer, and we’ve now added Fulton and Clayton,” she said. “Around April, I reach out and let them know what days we’ll have open, and from there we decide what locations to go to.”

This summer, the mobile clinics have booked about 3,200 appointments at six locations each in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, eight in Fulton and six in Clayton.

“This is the first summer we could triple our capacity since we’re working five days a week with three clinics and seven contracted doctors,” said Browne-Magee. “We can usually see about 28 kids a day, but even so, we usually have long waiting lists.”

Those who do snag appointments are given exams by an optometrist at no cost. About 85% of those screened are prescribed glasses, and they can pick from the 90 frames each clinic stocks. Kids also get a final fitting with an optician when the lenses and frames are finished. For many, it’s the first time they’ve seen an eye professional.

“A lot of times, a child has complained about not being able to see, but the parents have never been to an eye doctor,” said Browne-Magee. “For a lot of kids, we’re their only optical home they’ve known, and we’ve seen them for four years.”

The organization is funded through grants and donations. Some of its biggest supporters are the Atlanta Hawks, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and school foundations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

No documents are required to sign up for appointments.

For more details, go to visiontolearn.org/where-we-work/Georgia.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.

About the Author

H. M. Cauley
Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out11h ago
Burt Jones holds huge fundraising edge over rivals in lt. gov race
12h ago
Report: NBA player to earn $63 million in one season
11h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Hot day should end with rain, relief from high temps
9h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Hot day should end with rain, relief from high temps
9h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
16h ago
The Latest
Take to Task
32m ago
Centerville public library hosts money workshop for kids
32m ago
Council encourages parental involvement
32m ago
Featured
The increase in sales prices for homes has helped increase property values, which is making homeowners pay more in school property taxes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Most metro Atlanta school boards reduce or maintain property tax rates
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
17h ago
Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top