Nonprofit helps kids see

“This is the first summer we could triple our capacity since we’re working five days a week with three clinics and seven contracted doctors,” said Browne-Magee. “We can usually see about 28 kids a day, but even so, we usually have long waiting lists.”

Those who do snag appointments are given exams by an optometrist at no cost. About 85% of those screened are prescribed glasses, and they can pick from the 90 frames each clinic stocks. Kids also get a final fitting with an optician when the lenses and frames are finished. For many, it’s the first time they’ve seen an eye professional.

“A lot of times, a child has complained about not being able to see, but the parents have never been to an eye doctor,” said Browne-Magee. “For a lot of kids, we’re their only optical home they’ve known, and we’ve seen them for four years.”

The organization is funded through grants and donations. Some of its biggest supporters are the Atlanta Hawks, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and school foundations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

No documents are required to sign up for appointments.

For more details, go to visiontolearn.org/where-we-work/Georgia.

