McDonough parking regulations, public works repairs approved

Henry County | 25 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

On-street parking of motor vehicles and trailers will be prohibited on three McDonough streets effective June 1, the result of a resolution approved by the City Council at its April 19 regular meeting. The resolution applies to Industrial Parkway, South Point Boulevard and Avalon Parkway.

The council also approved a $257,375 contract with Helix Group, Inc. for sidewalk and drainage improvements on Doris Street and Cherry Street. A county block grant will furnish $200,000 of the cost, with the remainder coming from SPLOST funds. A separate allocation of up to $57,375 for repair or replacement of equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant was also approved.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

