McDonough parking regulations, public works repairs approved

The council also approved a $257,375 contract with Helix Group, Inc. for sidewalk and drainage improvements on Doris Street and Cherry Street. A county block grant will furnish $200,000 of the cost, with the remainder coming from SPLOST funds. A separate allocation of up to $57,375 for repair or replacement of equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant was also approved.

