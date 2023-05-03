McDonough council OK’s facility improvements

The McDonough City Council has paved the way for continued improvements at three city facilities. The council voted at its April 17 regular meeting to approve a plan for construction and renovations at the public safety storage building at 77 Lawrenceville Street. Officials said the $118,399 cost of the project is being funded by impact fees.
Also approved was the installation of a security fence at 40 and 50 Lawrenceville Street, site of the city’s police station and municipal court building. That project will cost $14,000 and the money is in the police department’s budget.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
