Henry school district unveils health service

Henry County Schools recently announced that it will launch a site-based telehealth service for students, in partnership with Southside Medical Center, beginning January 2024 at the Henry County Learning and Support Center on Holly Smith Drive in McDonough.

It will serve students through a hybrid approach in which a licensed SMC medical provider will conduct patient visits virtually with the aid of an onsite nurse, officials said. The clinic will offer a comprehensive range of in-person medical services and will accept Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, and most major insurance plans as well as self-pay.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.