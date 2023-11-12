Berkeley Lake to hold public hearing on revised comprehensive plan

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

Berkeley Lake is nearing completion of its 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update. The city council will hold a public hearing to brief the community on the contents of the plan at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 during their council work session at City Hall, 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to make final suggestions, additions or revisions.

The draft plan establishes six goals for the city related to government services, recreation and greenspace, opportunities to age in place, community events, traffic safety and multi-modal connectivity and zoning modifications for future development of commercial and industrial areas.

Read the draft plan: www.tinyurl.com/5n6sjh26.

