Explore Georgia awards grants to support tourism

Explore Georgia, the tourism division within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced today that it has awarded $20,000 in tourism product development grants to four new and expanding projects across the state.
“Georgia is an incredibly beautiful state. From the mountains to the coast, and from small towns to metropolitan cities, Georgia has destinations and experiences to satisfy the needs of every traveler, and we’re eager to welcome visitors who are ready to get out and explore,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.
Recipients and projects receiving tourism development grants include:
- Food Truck and RV Park, Claxton - A Food Truck Park will be developed in downtown Claxton. Existing greenspace with mature oak trees will have new benches and lighting added to create a pleasant outdoor dining experience. The venue will host a food truck festival and serve as a stop on the 25th annual Cruisin’ in the Countryside bike tour. The 2021 bike tour will be held on November 13. The space will also offer electrical and water hookups for short-term RV visitors, creating lodging downtown.
- “Love Where You Live” Hearts public art, Douglasville - The “Love Where You Live” heart public art project invites local artists to create designs on fiberglass heart sculptures placed around the community. The artists will install painted heart sculptures in high-traffic areas to create photo opportunities for visitors.
- South Georgia Food & Wine Festival, Jeff Davis County - South Georgia Food & Wine Festival grew from three smaller food truck events in Hazlehurst. The event will feature Georgia Grown foods, craft beer, wine, and music. The 2021 event will be held April 16-17.
- Alleyway Restoration, Toccoa - The Alleyway Restoration project will include restoration work in accordance with historic preservation standards to two alleyways in downtown Toccoa. The alleyways will have bistro lighting added to make the space an outdoor entertainment and event area.
The grant’s review panel consists of members from the public and private sector, as well as fellow professionals who are experienced in the tourism industry or the type of grant being reviewed.