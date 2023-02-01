X
Dunwoody Trail Master Plan public meeting is Feb. 8

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

The city of Dunwoody and the PATH Foundation will present a draft of the Dunwoody Trail Master Plan map during a public meeting 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE.

Learn about trail types, desired destinations and benefits of trails.

“Our team has heard important feedback from residents and city leaders. We’ve also spent a lot of time in Dunwoody exploring the current network and looking for new opportunities for connections,” said Greta deMayo, executive director of the PATH Foundation.

Before designing the draft map, the PATH Foundation gathered community input on trails during a public open house on Dec. 7, at Light Up Dunwoody on Nov. 20 and from 638 people who responded to an online survey in December.

The 6 p.m. Feb. 8 meeting also will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfDunwoody.

The recording and slides will be available online after the meeting at dunwoodyga.gov/trailmasterplan.

