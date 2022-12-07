Dunwoody seeks input on 2 master plans

The Dunwoody community is invited to share their input on two master plans for citywide trails and the Park at Vermack Road during two open house events in December.
The Dunwoody Trail Master Plan Open House will take place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The Park at Vermack Master Plan Open House will run from noon-2 p.m. Dec. 10 at 4809 Vermack Road, where the park is located.
During the open house on Dec. 7, residents will be encouraged to share their ideas about potential destinations, desired trail routes and preferred trail types.
Learn more at dunwoodyga.gov/TrailMasterPlan.
The open house on Dec. 10 will give residents a chance to review the most recent concept plan and walk the property, where desired amenities will be marked off to show sizes and locations.
Learn more at dunwoodyga.gov/ParkPlans.
