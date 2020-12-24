Stone Mountain offers mortgage, rent relief program

The City of Stone Mountain has partnered with the Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Georgia to administer the City’s Stone Mountain Cares – Residential Relief Fund. Through this collaboration, residents living within the incorporated City limits of Stone Mountain are provided an opportunity to apply for mortgage, rent, and utility assistance. Any resident or household that has been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for financial assistance in accordance with the terms and conditions of the program.
The City has given SVdP authority to work with landlords and vendors to negotiate any outstanding debt (mortgage, rent, utilities) incurred after March 1, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. The City is requesting for all landlords to cease any late fees or eviction proceedings during the negotiating period. Landlords, please work and cooperate with the SVdP caseworkers. This partnership intends to resolve applicable outstanding mortgage, rent, or utility debt to bring economic relief to the families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information: https://www.svdpgeorgia.org or (678) 892-6163