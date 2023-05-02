OnStage Atlanta offers children’s summer camps

OnStage Atlanta Youth Theatre in Scottdale will offer summer acting camps.
Costs are $250 for each week.
Among them are:
- Tails with a Twist: The 3 Little Pigs. For rising first through sixth graders, the camp will meet 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 17-21.
- Jungle Safari. For rising first through sixth graders, the camp will meet 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 24-28.
A working actress and storyteller in Atlanta for more than 20 years, LeeAnna Lambert will lead the camps.
Register at tix.com/ticket-sales/onstageatlanta/612.
Find out more details at OnStageAtlanta.com/y_classes.htm.
