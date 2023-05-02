X

OnStage Atlanta offers children’s summer camps

Credit: OnStage Atlanta

Credit: OnStage Atlanta

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

OnStage Atlanta Youth Theatre in Scottdale will offer summer acting camps.

Costs are $250 for each week.

Among them are:

  • Tails with a Twist: The 3 Little Pigs. For rising first through sixth graders, the camp will meet 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 17-21.
  • Jungle Safari. For rising first through sixth graders, the camp will meet 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 24-28.

A working actress and storyteller in Atlanta for more than 20 years, LeeAnna Lambert will lead the camps.

Register at tix.com/ticket-sales/onstageatlanta/612.

Find out more details at OnStageAtlanta.com/y_classes.htm.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Poll shows DeSantis fares better than Trump against Biden in Georgia4h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp to sign law to change Georgia ACA health plan shopping
3h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Black-owned tech firm Greenwood acquires digital banking rival
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Black-owned tech firm Greenwood acquires digital banking rival
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Brisk temps, teary goodbyes as hiker embarks on entire Appalachian Trail
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Decatur

Construction on Legacy Park’s track and field expected late this year
DeKalb seeks comments on Arabia nature preserve
Tucker Plant Swap and Share is April 22
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top