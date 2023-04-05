X

May 6 fundraiser event is at Stone Mountain Park

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

The annual 1-Mile Run, Walk ‘n’ Roll event for the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 6 at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

For all ages, the event will include T-shirts, a DJ, musical entertainment by The Lost Boys, a cookout and a children’s area with ability-inclusive games for all age groups.

Supporters also will have the option to participate online from any location that works best for them.

Based in Tucker, the nonprofit collects gently used Home Medical Equipment (HME), refurbishes it and provides it at low or no cost to people who fall through the cracks of the healthcare system with their mobility limitations.

Such HME as wheelchairs, power chairs, walkers, canes, in-home patient lifts, hospital beds, bath equipment and specialized pediatric equipment are too costly for some to afford.

  • Those who register will have free admission to Stone Mountain Park.
  • In-person participation and virtual participation are both $35, with both including a T-shirt.
  • The first 100 registered attendees will receive a free Stone Mountain Adventure Pass.
  • Children, ages 12 and younger, can participate for free.

To learn more about the event or to register, go to fodac.org/run-walk-n-roll-event.

For sponsorships, contact Vince Zangaro at 770-547-3244 or VinceZangaro@fodac.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
