DeKalb County to conduct Easter Food Distribution this weekend

DeKalb County Government and the Easter Bunny will join forces this weekend to distribute 3,600 COVID-19 Care Baskets during the county’s monthly food distribution to fight COVID-19 food insecurity, according to a press release.
In addition to the normal fare of one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters, residents will receive a dozen Georgia Grown Grade A eggs.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 the COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four drive-through locations:
• James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston
• Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville
• Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest
Partners include La Vision newspaper and Saint Philip AME Church.
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.
Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.