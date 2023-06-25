X

Decatur’s 4th of July festivities include fireworks

Credit: City of Decatur

Credit: City of Decatur

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Fireworks will cap the festivities in Decatur on the 4th of July.

The Pied Piper Parade, concert and fireworks will begin at 6 p.m. July 4, with the rain date on Sept. 4.

Open to all, the parade will include floats, wagons, vintage/specialty cars, bicycles and walkers, with patriotic colors of red, white and blue encouraged.

Sign up for the parade at bit.ly/42x68mH.

The parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave. followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the colors.

VisitDecaturGeorgia.com/visit/page/fourth-july for more details.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Scarnici

Are management cuts at Turner Classic Movies a sign of bad things to come? 10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE: Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
19h ago

Woman killed in DeKalb home was trying to help old friend
16h ago

Woman killed in DeKalb home was trying to help old friend
16h ago

Credit: AP

Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt but trouble looms for Putin
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

DeKalb, local churches announce next food giveaway
Fantastic Fourth at Stone Mountain Park is July 1-5
State survey on transportation ends July 17
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top