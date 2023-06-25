Decatur’s 4th of July festivities include fireworks

Fireworks will cap the festivities in Decatur on the 4th of July.

The Pied Piper Parade, concert and fireworks will begin at 6 p.m. July 4, with the rain date on Sept. 4.

Open to all, the parade will include floats, wagons, vintage/specialty cars, bicycles and walkers, with patriotic colors of red, white and blue encouraged.

Sign up for the parade at bit.ly/42x68mH.

The parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave. followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the colors.

VisitDecaturGeorgia.com/visit/page/fourth-july for more details.