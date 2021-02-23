Construction Update: Bill Kennedy Way Interim Safety Improvements on the I-20 Bridge

This work is intended to be completed in two phases. Phase 1 began Tuesday, Feb. 23 and is expected to be completed April 2. The schedule may be extended due to weather or other unforeseen delays. Phase 1 includes the addition of an 8-foot trail on the eastside of the bridge that will be protected by a 2-foot, 8-inch concrete barrier wall that will connect the north and south trail segments.

Reeves Construction Company, the contractor completing the construction and under contract with ABI, recently received permission from the Georgia Department of Transportation to begin phase 1. During phase 1, the westernmost sidewalk will be temporarily closed between the on and off ramps and the southbound travel lane will be closed and shifted over to the northbound turning lane for travel.