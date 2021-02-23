Construction Update: Bill Kennedy Way Interim Safety Improvements on the I-20 Bridge

As Atlanta Beltline Inc. works to complete interim safety improvements to Bill Kennedy Way SE, work has begun on the surface of the bridge over I-20, according to a press release.
This work is intended to be completed in two phases. Phase 1 began Tuesday, Feb. 23 and is expected to be completed April 2. The schedule may be extended due to weather or other unforeseen delays. Phase 1 includes the addition of an 8-foot trail on the eastside of the bridge that will be protected by a 2-foot, 8-inch concrete barrier wall that will connect the north and south trail segments.
Reeves Construction Company, the contractor completing the construction and under contract with ABI, recently received permission from the Georgia Department of Transportation to begin phase 1. During phase 1, the westernmost sidewalk will be temporarily closed between the on and off ramps and the southbound travel lane will be closed and shifted over to the northbound turning lane for travel.
There will be no impact to the pedestrian travel lane on the eastern side of the bridge during this phase. Work will take place 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some minor traffic delays should be expected. This work will not block any other roads or the entrances to any businesses or homes in the vicinity. Vehicular messaging boards will provide updated information on either side of the bridge on a daily as needed basis.
Once officials know the schedule for phase two, email updates will be sent to the community. In addition to the work on the bridge, ongoing work along BKW will include:
- Pedestrian lights at the intersections Glenwood Ave SE/BKW and Faith Ave SE/BKW.
These improvements are going through final approvals with the City of Atlanta and will be operational soon.
- Concrete planters will be installed over the next month and planted in April by Trees Atlanta.
- Permanent pavement markings and trail signage will be installed mid-March.
Traffic will be impacted for 2-3 days but we will place advance signage and notice for the exact dates of impact.
Information: beltline.org