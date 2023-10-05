Powder Springs hosts Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on Oct. 7

Powder Springs officials will hold their first Hispanic Heritage Fiesta at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive SW, Powder Springs.

The event will celebrate Hispanic countries, with speakers, music and dance.

Country celebrations start at 3 p.m. with speakers and music.

Attendees will be able to “visit” the nations at tents dedicated to their history and culture.

At 6 p.m., the celebration continues with concerts and dancing, including dance instruction and musical performances by Son Latino and C.O.T. Band.

For more information, contact Michele Coursey, event coordinator for the city, at mcoursey@cityofpowdersprings.org.