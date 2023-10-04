Marietta dedicates first of six Habitat homes

Sponsors and volunteers from affiliate Berkadia and the city of Marietta have dedicated the first house by Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta in the Marietta public service housing program.

The city of Marietta donated the lot on Griggs Street for a Marietta Middle School teacher, her disabled husband, their daughter and their two grandchildren.

Jessica Gill, executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta in Smyrna, said the house is the first of six homes Habitat is building in partnership with the city of Marietta.

Habitat also is teaming with the Catholics4Habitat coalition to construct two of those six homes that will be built for a Marietta sanitation manager and a Marietta City Schools bus driver, Gill added.